“He Was Caked Up, Bro”: Russell Dickerson Reveals the Shocking Gift Tim McGraw Once Gave Him

Russell Dickerson once got an elaborate end of tour gift from Tim McGraw. During an appearance on The BobbyCast, Dickerson recalled McGraw’s kind gesture after he opened for him on his 2022 tour.

“Tim McGraw, at the end of a 2022 tour, sat down outside my bus and just slapped me up 20 bands. Just a crispy 20 Gs,” Dickerson said. “He stood up and took out of his back pocket. He’s like, ‘There you go, buddy. What a great tour.’”

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“He gave you $20,000 in cash?” host Bobby Bones asked.

“Cold hard cash,” Dickerson confirmed.

Bones was seemingly stunned by the gift, asking Dickerson, “When he walked did he have a big lump in his pants?”

” Oh yeah, dude. He was caked up, bro,” Dickerson answered, before joking that he initially thought the lump was due to McGraw’s workouts.

“He does work out a lot,” Dickerson quipped.

McGraw’s gift wasn’t the only generous one Dickerson has received over the course of his career.

The “Happen to Me” singer revealed that, four years before McGraw’s $20,000 gift, Darius Rucker and Lady A teamed up to surprise him with a Rolex watch.

Russell Dickerson Reflects on His Career

Dickerson spent many years playing small venues and opening for bigger performers before he made it to the big time.

Ahead of his first-ever main stage performance at CMA Fest, Dickerson told Keith Urban how he inspired him as an up-and-coming artist.

“Watching your DVDs—Love, Pain & The Whole Crazy World Tour—that’s honestly what I imagined,” he told Urban. “I was playing the crappiest shows all across America. Coming to see you, that is the vision that I kept in my brain.”

Dickerson recalled telling himself, “One day, I’m gonna get to do that, but, for now, I just have to envision that. We’ll get there one day, but just shred it, and rip it, and give them the business for six fans and a bartender.”

Now that he’s finally made it big, Dickerson said he hopes it’s just the beginning.

“I feel like we’re just getting started,” he said. “[I’m] definitely hopefully still playing Nissan at CMA Fest in four years, five years, forever.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage