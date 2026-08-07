Chris Stapleton Brings Out Zach Top for a Must-See Performance of the Rodney Crowell Classic Waylon Jennings Took to No. 1

It has been over 20 years since Waylon Jennings sadly passed away at 64. Although the years stacked up, the country singer’s voice continued to echo throughout the genre. No matter their style or singer, they all had that favorite song from the famous outlaw. Recently, when taking the stage in Toronto, Chris Stapleton sought to honor the country icon with a special performance of the Rodney Crowell-penned classic “I Ain’t Living Long Like This.” But needing a little help, he called on none other than Zach Top.

A major fan of classic country, Top turned that love into a hit song with “Sounds Like the Radio.” Highlighting that signature sound that only came when blasting the radio, the song peaked in the Top 20 on the US Country Airplay chart. Knowing how much Top cherished the past, Stapleton welcomed him to the stage for a special duet.

Videos by American Songwriter

The performance came after a whirlwind week for Stapleton. On August 5, the country singer entertained fans at Rogers Stadium when he took the stage with Guns N’ Roses. While a shocking collaboration, Stapleton returned the favor by bringing out the rock band at his show. But aside from the country/rock mashup, the highlight of the evening was the partnership between Top and Stapleton.

[RELATED: Chris Stapleton Just Accomplished What No Country Singer Has Ever Before]

Fans Demand A Chris Stapleton/Zach Top Album Now

While fans in attendance loved the performance, those at home called for a record immediately. “Zach Top and Chris Stapleton need to do a duet together on their next album. Next Time. Their voices sound awesome together. Make it happen gentlemen.” One fan added, “now THIS is a cover.”

Over the last several weeks, Stapleton and Top have nurtured a lasting friendship. Taking part in the 2026 All American Road Show, Top will finish his trip with Stapleton on August 14, in Boston. From there, the rising star will return to his own Cold Beer & Country Music Tour.

Thanks to his rapidly-rising stardom, Top added a few more shows before closing his tour in Nashville on October 30. “We can’t stop the cold beer & country music from flowing! We’ve added shows in Oregon, Texas & Arkansas.”

Although the performance honored Jennings, it also highlighted the growing friendship between Stapleton and Top. And judging by the reaction from fans, the two might need to reunite in the studio.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)