Dolly Parton Sets Her Sights on Broadway After Mainstream Success of ‘Rockstar’

When it comes to Dolly Parton, there isn’t much she hasn’t done in her career. Television, movies, music. Not only does the singer continue to produce music but she received an impressive 11 Grammy Awards throughout her ongoing career. Recently, she promoted her album Rockstar while performing at the NFL Thanksgiving halftime show. And proving that age is just a number, it seems the star is already looking to the future and it might entail the famous Broadway.

Not for the faint of heart, Broadway has introduced the world to classics like Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked. Now, it seems that Dolly wants to leave her mark on Broadway as well. Speaking with Vulture about her future, the singer admitted, “I’m doing my life story as a musical on Broadway.”

While sharing her idea, Dolly noted that it is more than just an idea as she worked on the musical for nearly ten years. “I’ve been involved in writing the book as well as choosing all the songs. I’ve been working really hard on it. About ten years’ worth of work. I’ve really buckled down over the past two years, and we’ve got it pegged down.”

Putting On The Final Touches

Breaking down what people could expect and when they should expect it, Dolly hinted at 2025. “I’ve written all the songs, and we have the script. We’re hoping to be on Broadway in 2025. That’s very ambitious because there’s about 30 or 40 pieces of music in it.”

Excited about the opportunity, there appears to be a great deal of work ahead of Dolly. She said, “We’ve just been in the studio recording the music. Once we get it on its feet, we’ll have to cut and change some things and whatnot.”

Not remotely afraid of work and the process of piecing her life together on stage, Dolly couldn’t wait to share it with fans, “I’m so ready for it.” For now, the singer celebrates her album, Rockstar, hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, which is her highest charted album ever.

(Featured Image by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)