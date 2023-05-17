Final Suspect in XXXTentacion Murder Case Receives Two Year Sentence

Robert Allen, the fourth and final suspect involved in the years-long XXXTentacion murder trial, was sentenced to two years in prison for second-degree murder on Wednesday (May 17).

Allen’s sentence was minimal due to his cooperation and testimonies against the other three assailants Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayon Newsome, who were given life in prison on April 6. Though he was technically hit with seven years, Allen will only spend two years behind bars because of the nearly five years time he served in jail awaiting trial, per Rolling Stone.

At Allen’s hearing, which put an end to the legal aftermath of XXXTentacion’s 2018 death, the rapper’s aunt Deandre Ellis stood up to give a statement on X’s family’s behalf. “I say we are content as far as what the judge threw out for the sentencing,” she said. “We still have a long road ahead of us. It’s still a day-by-day process for us. Every day is just another day that he’s missing.”

Following his sentencing, Allen also offered some words to the court regarding X’s death and his upcoming prison stay. “If I have to die in prison then so be it, I know the risk I was taking,” he said. “Let justice be served and I’ll know that was the right thing to do. … Please forgive me.”

Originally, Allen accepted the second-degree murder plea deal in August 2022, as he alleged that the plot to rob and kill XXXTentacion was Williams’ idea and that Boatwright was the man who pulled the trigger killing the emcee.

With Allen the prosecution, the three primary suspects were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery on March 20. After the trio was given their life sentences in April, X’s former manager Soloman Sobande gave a heartwrenching message to the court, according to Variety.

“This is a loss we will never truly recover from,” Sobande said. “We will never get to see (XXXTentacion) live to his full potential, we will never get to watch him grow old, we will never get to watch him be a father.”

Photo By Matias J. Ocner / TNS / ZUMA