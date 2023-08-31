Finneas Performs Solo Gig in London, Unveils New Song

Record producer and songwriter Finneas, who is also the brother of Billie Eilish, played a brand-new song at his own limited-capacity concert at London’s Electric Ballroom this past Wednesday night (August 30). Finneas’ concert comes just one day following Eilish’s own show at Electric Ballroom on August 29.

Videos by American Songwriter

Finneas played a 16-song set at the concert, which held about 1500 guests, where he unveiled a never-before-heard song. A 45-second clip on X (formally Twitter) showcases Finneas performing the melancholy new song. Fans are speculating that the new song will be called “Starfucker.”

Other songs played during Finneas’ Electric Ballroom set include “A Concert Six Months From Now,” “I Lost A Friend,” and “Till Forever Falls Apart.” “It is kinda fun to be as nervous as I am coming out here playing for you guys,” Finneas said to his audience. “Because the probability of me making mistakes is very high.”

At the start of the performance, Eilish could be seen on the upstairs balcony of the venue and playfully blowing kisses, with fans hoping that the “Happier Than Ever” singer, who did not appear, would possibly come out onstage and join her brother for a song.

[RELATED: Billie Eilish Brings Out Boygenius and Labrinth During London Show]

“This is my first show in London,” Finneas told his audience. “Thank you guys so much for coming, it really means a lot to me.” Finneas, who usually plays alongside his superstar sister, later dedicated the track “Only A Lifetime” to his family members watching from the crowd.

During Eilish’s show at Electric Ballroom, the singer brought out supergroup Boygenius and Euphoria composer Labrinth. Eilish performed “When the Party’s Over” with Boygenius and “Never Felt So Alone” with Labrinth.

Check out the official setlist for Finneas’ Electric Ballroom show below:

Finneas’ Setlist:

A Concert Six Months From Now

The Kids Are All Dying

Angel

Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa

I Don’t Miss You At All

Only a Lifetime

Around My Neck

Partners in Crime

Naked

Medieval

I Lost a Friend

The 90s

Unreleased song

Break My Heart Again

Till Forever Falls Apart

Let’s Fall in Love for the Night

Photo by Luke Fenstemaker / High Rise PR