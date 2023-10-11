Billie Eilish Hints at a New Album, Documentary in the Works

Last night, Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator FINNEAS appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The discussion started with touring and moved into the success of “What Was I Made For” on streaming services. Finally, the conversation turned to recording and the duo hinted that a new album is coming soon.

The reveal came when Kimmel asked the duo if they always capture their recording sessions on video. “We have over the past 12 months,” FINNEAS said. Eilish nodded, confirming that they had been recording for the past year.

FINNEAS went on to talk about their previous documentary. That project included a boom operator and a camera operator. “It’s pretty hard to forget that two people are there when they’re that close to you,” he said, moving closer to his sister. “We thought it would be an interesting experiment to bring our own cameras in. So if Billie is singing or playing piano or guitar, I’ll film her and vice versa.”

A moment later, Eilish took away any doubt. “We’ve been, like, filming the whole creation of the next album we’re working on,” she said nonchalantly to raucous cheers from the audience.

This isn’t the first time Eilish has hinted at new music recently. Last month, she appeared on The Cookout podcast. During their chat, she told the hosts that a new album is on the way. “There’s a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it’s getting there and it’s very exciting,” she added.

During their appearance on Kimmel, the brother and sister duo revealed that touring is a family affair. Eilish said that she brings her parents on the road with her because she enjoys their company. However, their father isn’t content to just hang out with his famous kids. Instead, FINNEAS noted, he wants to be “useful” on tour. As a result, he works side-by-side with the crew doing set construction.

With a new successful single under her belt and a growing number of media appearances, it looks like Eilish is gearing up to release new music soon.

Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA