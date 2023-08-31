Mysterious ‘Trolls’ Movie Posters Tease a New *NSYNC Song

A series of promotional posters for the upcoming film Trolls Band Together seem to confirm a new song from the hit boy band *NSYNC is on the way. After weeks of rumors swirling on social media about a possible reunion, fans of the record-breaking boy band have spotted some intriguing promotional posters around New York City and Los Angeles.

Each banner is emblazoned with a large italicized “*N,” which looks incredibly similar to the boy band’s trademark logo and a QR code. When scanned, the code opens the website “takeyoutoabetterplace.com,” and a list of options. The first and most notable button is labeled “play,” which streams a short segment of what is rumored to be *NSYNC’s long-awaited new song.

Unfortunately, the only vocals featured on the sample are some upbeat whistling, leading to a whole new batch of questions from anxious fans. The mysterious website also allows fans to pre-save an unnamed song on both Spotify and Apple Music, along with the option to sign up for a newsletter.

This major development comes just days after unconfirmed reports emerged, stating Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake would make surprise appearances in Trolls Band Together, which is set for release November 17.

Speculation about a surprise union ignited earlier this month when Timberlake shared a video of the pair working in the studio together on Instagram. A newly released teaser trailer for Trolls Band Together reveals that the movie’s plotline centers around efforts to reunite a long-disbanded boy band. The film is the third in the popular franchise, which features Timberlake and Anna Kendrick in its leading roles.

If all the rumors are proven true, the upcoming track will mark *NSYNC’s first single since 2002. Before their disbanding, the group became one of pop music’s most commercially successful acts ever, selling over 70 million albums worldwide.

