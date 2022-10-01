Fitz and The Tantrums Drop New Banger, “Moneymaker”; Announce New Album and Tour

Make your hands clap for Fitz and The Tantrums. The indie-pop neo-soul elites have just released a new single “Moneymaker” and detailed a 2023 tour to accompany news of their upcoming album, Let Yourself Free.
Frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick expressed his excitement for the group’s fifth studio album, saying, “For this record, we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the throughline of this band full circle. Tracks like ‘Silver Platter’ and ‘Steppin’ On Me’ really are a nod to our first album, Pickin’ up the Pieces, while tracks like ‘Moneymaker’ take that influence and blast it into the future!”
The “HandClap” artists celebrated their big announcement on Wednesday (Sept. 28) on The Kelly Clarkson Show, with a special live performance of the previously unveiled tune, “Sway.” Check it out, below.
Get another taste of their forthcoming release, out Nov. 11, with the fresh single “Moneymaker” (below).
Beginning in Portland, Oregon on January 21, and ending on Feb. 16 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the band will welcome the New Year, embarking on a 17-date trek in support of their new album. (See dates below)
Track List:
- “Good Intentions”
- “Heaven”
- “Sway”
- “Silver Platter”
- “Let Yourself Free”
- “Moneymaker”
- “AHHHH!”
- “Good Nights”
- “Big Love”
- “Is it Love”
- “Steppin’ on Me”
- “Someday”
2023 Tour Dates:
Jan. 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Jan. 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Jan. 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Jan. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Jan. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Jan. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
Jan. 31 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
Feb. 2 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
Feb. 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Feb. 4 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
Feb. 6 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Feb. 8 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Feb. 10 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Feb. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Feb. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Feb. 14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Feb. 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes