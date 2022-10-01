Fitz and The Tantrums Drop New Banger, “Moneymaker”; Announce New Album and Tour

Make your hands clap for Fitz and The Tantrums. The indie-pop neo-soul elites have just released a new single “Moneymaker” and detailed a 2023 tour to accompany news of their upcoming album, Let Yourself Free.

Frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick expressed his excitement for the group’s fifth studio album, saying, “For this record, we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the throughline of this band full circle. Tracks like ‘Silver Platter’ and ‘Steppin’ On Me’ really are a nod to our first album, Pickin’ up the Pieces, while tracks like ‘Moneymaker’ take that influence and blast it into the future!”

The “HandClap” artists celebrated their big announcement on Wednesday (Sept. 28) on The Kelly Clarkson Show, with a special live performance of the previously unveiled tune, “Sway.” Check it out, below.

Get another taste of their forthcoming release, out Nov. 11, with the fresh single “Moneymaker” (below).

Beginning in Portland, Oregon on January 21, and ending on Feb. 16 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the band will welcome the New Year, embarking on a 17-date trek in support of their new album. (See dates below)

Track List:

  1. “Good Intentions”
  2. “Heaven”
  3. “Sway”
  4. “Silver Platter”
  5. “Let Yourself Free”
  6. “Moneymaker”
  7. “AHHHH!”
  8. “Good Nights”
  9. “Big Love”
  10. “Is it Love”
  11. “Steppin’ on Me”
  12. “Someday”

2023 Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Jan. 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Jan. 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Jan. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Jan. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Jan. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

Jan. 31 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

Feb. 2 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

Feb. 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Feb. 4 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

Feb. 6 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Feb. 8 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Feb. 10 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Feb. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Feb. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Feb. 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes

