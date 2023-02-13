Goo Goo Dolls Add 13 Dates to Big Night Out Summer Tour

Summer never ends with the Goo Goo Dolls.

The ’90s rock giants have expanded their already massive Big Night Out Tour, adding 13 dates to the previously announced 32-date run.

In support of their 2022 album, Chaos In Bloom, these additional dates will keep the party going through September. The 13 new dates kick off on Sept. 12 and come to a close on Sept. 30. Fitz and the Tantrums will join them on this second leg. OAR will act as support for the first part of their summer trek from July to early September.

General on-sale for the additional shows begins Friday (Feb. 17) at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of tour dates below with the newly added gigs in bold.

Jul. 24 – Tampa, FL @ Coachman Park

Jul. 26 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

Jul. 27 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul. 29 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Jul. 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 1 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug. 2 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 5 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 6 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

Aug. 9 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

Aug. 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata

Aug. 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug. 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Aug. 30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

Sep. 2 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

Sep. 3 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

Sep. 4 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep. 6 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 7 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R.

Sept. 12 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 14 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center

Sept. 15 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Sept. 16 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

Sept. 18 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sept. 22 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro

Sept. 24 – Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Sept. 26 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sept. 27 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sept. 29 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Photo by Claire Marie Vogel / Courtesy of BB Gun Press