Goo Goo Dolls Add 13 Dates to Big Night Out Summer Tour

Summer never ends with the Goo Goo Dolls.
The ’90s rock giants have expanded their already massive Big Night Out Tour, adding 13 dates to the previously announced 32-date run.
In support of their 2022 album, Chaos In Bloom, these additional dates will keep the party going through September. The 13 new dates kick off on Sept. 12 and come to a close on Sept. 30. Fitz and the Tantrums will join them on this second leg. OAR will act as support for the first part of their summer trek from July to early September.
General on-sale for the additional shows begins Friday (Feb. 17) at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of tour dates below with the newly added gigs in bold.
The Big Night Out Summer Tour Dates
Jul. 24 – Tampa, FL @ Coachman Park
Jul. 26 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
Jul. 27 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Jul. 29 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
Jul. 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 1 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Aug. 2 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 5 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 6 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion
Aug. 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
Aug. 9 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
Aug. 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata
Aug. 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug. 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Aug. 19 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Aug. 30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
Sep. 2 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
Sep. 3 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
Sep. 4 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep. 6 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep. 7 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R.
Sept. 12 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater
Sept. 14 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center
Sept. 15 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Sept. 16 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
Sept. 18 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Sept. 20 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sept. 22 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
Sept. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro
Sept. 24 – Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Sept. 26 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sept. 27 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sept. 29 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Photo by Claire Marie Vogel / Courtesy of BB Gun Press