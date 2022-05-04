Flea to Star in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ renowned bassist Flea is set to star in the upcoming Star Wars television show from Disney+ about the famed Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The new show, called Obi-Wan Kenobi, will drop in three weeks on the streaming service.

The news was released by Star Wars News Net.

Flea, who has appeared in a number of movies, including Back to the Future, The Big Lebowski, and more, will make his first appearance in the Star Wars franchise with the role.

The director of the show, Deborah Chow, also directed the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new music video for the band’s single, “Black Summer,” from the group’s new album, Unlimited Love, which dropped earlier this year.

Flea’s upcoming appearance is one of only a few cameos from musicians. One notable one is John Williams, the famed composer, who showed up in the recent film, The Rise of Skywalker. Also, the acclaimed bassist Thundercat was in Chapter 4 of the recent series, The Book of Boba Fett.

The new series will debut its first two episodes on May 27. The show will star Ewan McGregor, who first played the role of Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequels in the early 2000s. Also in the show will be Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, and more.

What Flea’s role is to be is yet to be determined.

In other RHCP news, the band recently played the New Orleans Jazz Fest, filling in for the Foo Fighters after the untimely passing of the Foo’s drummer Taylor Hawkins, and bringing Hawkins’ wife along to offer a chance at a respite and celebration.

Said the Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith to Billboard, “It’s going to be a celebration. That’s what she wants. She doesn’t want it to be anything other than, ‘Let’s celebrate music, let’s celebrate our friends, let’s celebrate Taylor. This is what he would want and he would be very happy that you guys are playing and he would want it to be nothing but a positive experience.’ So we’re going to do all that and she’s going to be part of that and I’m very honored that we can do that with her. … We’re going to play our hearts out.”

The bands have long had a relationship—the Foo Fighters opened for the Peppers on their Californication tour in 1999.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars