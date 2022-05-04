Kendrick Lamar Teases New Release: Double Album

In a new photo that surfaced earlier this week, Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar seems to be teasing his upcoming new release.

But, the photo suggests, not only is there a new album on the way, but it may be a double-disc with the addition of a book, too.

Check out the photo, which was shared by the social media page of Daily Rap Facts, which added: “Kendrick Lamar has teased 2 disks for his upcoming album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ The album is expected to sell 350k-400k first week”

Earlier last month, news of Lamar’s long-awaited album came to the attention of music fans.

The new LP, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is set to drop on May 13.

Perhaps the greatest rapper of all time, Lamar shared the news via a post on his website—oklama.com—under the letterhead of his company, pgLang. Lamar had initially shared the news via a “quote tweet,” in response to a fan saying he’d retired.

The letterhead announcement reads:

From the desk of oklama

For immediate release

Los Angeles, CA (April 18, 2022)—The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00am PT in Los Angeles, CA:

Album: “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Release date: 5/13/2022

All factual information for this release will come directly from the source only.

This is a developing story.

