Fleetwood Mac Legend Secretly Gets Married to Girlfriend of Six Years

Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac just married his girlfriend of six years, Elizabeth Jordan. The couple celebrated tying the knot with a honeymoon in the South Pacific, as reported by the Daily Mail.

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In a March 28 Instagram post, the drummer shared photos of himself and his now-wife, Elizabeth, enjoying the ocean and being affectionate. It’s clear from the caption who the woman in the photos is. However, Fleetwood opted to hide his bride’s face in the pictures.

Alongside them, he wrote, “The South Pacific does its magic !!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth…creating moments to be remembered !! Sun health and happiness!!”

Jordan and Fleetwood made their first public appearance as a couple at the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023. Just last year, the news of their engagement was made public when musician Mike Dawson, a friend of Mick’s, made an announcement on social media.

“Mick Fleetwood just texted and said he is marrying his girlfriend of five years, Elizabeth,” he shared. “How cool, finding love and making that commitment is beautiful. Congrats! @mickfleetwoodofficial.”

This marriage to Elizabeth marks the fifth time that Mac Fleetwood has tied the knot. His last marriage was to Lynn Frankel, whom he divorced in 2015.

Mick Fleetwood’s Romantic History and Its Musical Ties

Mick Fleetwood has had quite the romantic history. Before his marriage to Frankel, Fleetwood was also married to Jenny Boyd, the sister of 60s model Pattie Boyd.

Pattie was famously involved in a love triangle with Beatles member George Harrison and Eric Clapton, both of whom she married and divorced.

Jenny and Fleetwood had a bit of an up-and-down love story of their own. The couple was married from 1970 to 1976, and then again for a year between 1977 and 1978.

Fleetwood married his first wife, Sara Recor, in 1988, and the couple remained together for about 4 years. Recor is famously the inspiration behind the Fleetwood Mac song “Sara”, and is one of bandleader Stevie Nicks’ closest friends.

Nicks and Fleetwood also had an affair of their own, during the creation of Rumours.

Rumours, released in 1977, is Fleetwood Mac’s most successful musical project. To this day, it’s one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images