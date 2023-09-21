Florence Pugh Sings with Flyte for the New Single “Tough Love”

By now, Florence Pugh’s vocal abilities have been established. But it’s always nice when she takes the time to remind everyone of what she can do. A new video shows off a performance with British band Flyte for Mahogany Sessions. The short clip showcases Pugh and two members of Flyte singing the band’s song “Tough Love.”

The video begins with the two current members of the band, Will Taylor and Nicolas Hill, sitting around a table strumming on acoustic guitars. Sitting beside them is Pugh, who is known for starring in popular films like Black Widow and Midsommar, as well as this year’s Oppenheimer.

As the trio sit around the table laden with coffee cups, they begin performing “Tough Love.” Pugh sings the emotional track alongside Taylor and Hill, who play the chords on their guitars.

“A truly magical and unique moment between Flyte and actor Florence Pugh which we captured in London not too long ago,” reads a caption on the video uploaded to YouTube by Mahogany. “Florence, best known for her amazing work in films like Oppenheimer, Don’t Worry Darling and Marvel’s Black Widow had been a [fan] of Flyte and the original version with Laura Marling and so Will and Nick invited her to North London to do this special one-off duet and we were lucky enough to capture it.”

“Tough Love” is a single that dropped earlier this year. It will be included on the band’s self-titled third studio album, which will be released on October 27. The original song features Laura Marling. According to Dork, the band discussed the sound of “Tough Love” in a press statement.

“There are shades of our previous ‘break up’ record on ‘Tough Love,’ both in the building cacophony of the arrangement and in the tone of its sentiment,” the band said. “It is however, manifesting a positive outcome. Our golden rule with this record was to examine the positive, or at the very least, strain towards a happy ending.”

Pugh wrote and recorded the songs “The Best Part” and “I Hate Myself” for her 2022 film A Good Person. While a guest on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life in October 2022, Pugh discussed how she always thought she would find herself in the music industry.

“I would have put money on being a singer-songwriter way before being an actor. To me, being an actor was so far away,” Pugh said at the time. “I knew I could do it, but I didn’t know how to get there, whereas me with my guitar being recorded and going on YouTube, performing on stage and doing gigs, was way more accessible.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage