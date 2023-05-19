Folk Icons The Indigo Girls Announce 2023 Tour 

The Indigo Girls are returning to the road. The iconic group announced Thursday (May 18) that they will be going on a must-see trek through North America and Europe this summer.

The “Closer to Fine” singers will take the spotlight with their world-renowned band comprised of violinist Lyris Hung, drummer Brandy Blade, guitarist Jeff Fielder, bassist Clare Kenny, and Carol Isaacs on the keyboard. The band’s Emily Saliers shared that up-and-coming musicians today have inspired them to embark on the extensive tour.

“As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse which gives me a great sense of joy,” said Saliers in a statement. “We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart. We are so inspired by younger artists, and while our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.”

The highly anticipated run will kick off on June 1 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. They are slated to hit massive markers nationwide, such as New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Salt Lake City, and will be playing back-to-back nights at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium. The U.S. leg will wrap in August and pick back up in Dublin, Ireland, later that month.

Southern rock band Larkin Poe, Kevn Kinney, Garrison Starr, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Neko Case, and among others will serve as direct support for select dates.

The Indigo Girls are expected to pull from their impressive catalog and deliver some of their biggest hits like “Power of Two,” “Galileo,” “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” “Share The Moon,” and many more. They will also pull from their critically acclaimed latest album, Look Long. Most recently, the band received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association for their success and longevity in the industry.

Tickets to see the seven-time Grammy-nominated artists are currently available via StubHub.

Indigo Girls 2023 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

06/02 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Great Cedar Showroom

06/04 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

06/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

06/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/08 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/13 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park – Cleveland Heights

06/15 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

06/16 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

06/17 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

06/23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Luckman Fine Arts Complex

06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival

06/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

07/01 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds

07/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field

07/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

07/06 – Ft. Collins, CO @ New Belgium Brewery

07/07 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center

08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown (fka Listening Room)

08/05 – Plymouth, MN @ Hilde Performance Center

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

08/19 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

08/20 – Devon, UK @ Beautiful Days Festival

08/21 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

08/23 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde2

08/24 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

08/25 – Kettering, UK @ Greenbelt Festival

Photo: Jeremy Cowart / Kid Logic PR