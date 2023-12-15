Indigo Girls and Amos Lee Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Beloved folk rock group Indigo Girls has recently announced that they are set to go on a mini tour with singer/songwriter Amos Lee in September 2024. The tour will span several amphitheaters throughout the month in California, Colorado, and Oregon. No supporting acts have been announced, but the powerhouse duo and Amos Lee are known to captivate audiences on their own.

The tour will kick off on September 15 in Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and close on September 27 in Troutdale, Oregon at Edgefield Amphitheater. There will be seven tour dates total, pending any future additions to be announced. Indigo Girls will also be embarking on their own tour starting in January, along with several orchestras and several dates co-headling with Melissa Etheridge. Amos Lee will also have tour dates earlier in 2024.

Both Indigo Girls and Amos Lee are known for their folk-rock songwriting abilities and captivating live performances. If you’re a folk fan, this isn’t a tour to miss out on.

Tickets are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Indigo Girls is an American folk rock duo consisting of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, and the pair have been entrancing audiences since the mid-1980s with their harmonious blend of vocals and activist lyrics. Their latest album Look Long was released in 2020 and is a testament to their enduring appeal, featuring rich storytelling and intricate melodies that resonate with both long-time followers and new listeners.

Amos Lee is a singer-songwriter known for his soulful voice and thoughtful songwriting that spans genres like folk, rock, and soul. His 2022 album Dreamland showcases his distinctive style and has been well-received for its introspective lyrics and soothing melodies.

These three musical powerhouses complement each other beautifully and are predicted to put on a truly otherworldly tour together.

Indigo Girls and Amos Lee Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Indigo Girls and Amos Lee 2024 tour go on sale?

Presale tickets will be available until December 15 at 10:00 am local, which is when tickets will become available to the general public.

There will be seven tour dates total throughout the month of September, with locations spanning Colorado, California, and Oregon.

How much do Indigo Girls and Amos Lee 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Ticket costs are not definitive and will depend on which seats you pick, which venue you choose, and when you decide to purchase tickets. According to Ticketmaster, it looks like tickets for this tour could range from $80 to $500, but this range is subject to change at any time.

January 10 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

March 21 – Ohio University – Athens, OH

March 23 – Providence Performing Arts Center – Providence, RI

March 26 – Orchestra Hall – Minneapolis, MN

April 12 – Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts – Boone NC

April 18 – Elngert Civic Theatre – Iowa City, IA

April 20 – Bradley Symphony Center – Milwaukee, WI

May 1 – Ruby Diamond Concert Gall – Tallahassee, FL

May 11 – Capitol One Center – Tysons, VA

August 11 – Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL (with Melissa Etheridge)

August 13 – St. Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO (with Melissa Etheridge)

August 14 – Everwise Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN (with Melissa Etheridge)

August 16 – The Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater – Chautauqua, NY (with Melissa Etheridge)

August 17 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA (with Melissa Etheridge)

August 18 – Snow Pond Center for the Arts – Sidney, ME (with Melissa Etheridge)

August 21 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY (with Melissa Etheridge)

August 22 – Mann Center for the Performing Arts – Philadelphia, PA (with Melissa Etheridge)

August 25 – Venue TBA – Washington, DC (with Melissa Etheridge)

March 22 – Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center – Dallas, TX

May 7 – SKyPAC – Bowling Green, KY

May 9 – Schermerhorn Symphony Center – Nashville, TN

May 10 – Schermerhorn Symphony Center – Nashville, TN

May 11 – Schermerhorn Symphony Center – Nashville, TN

September 15 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

September 19 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA

September 21 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

September 23 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

September 24 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

September 25 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

September 27 – Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR

Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images

