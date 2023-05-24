Folk-Rock Band Rainbow Kitten Surprise Cancels “Entire Year” of Shows Due To “Medical Crisis”

Folk-rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise has pumped their brakes on touring. The ensemble comprised of Ela Melo (vocals), Jess Haney (drums), Charlie Holt (bass), Ethan Goodpaster (electric guitar), and Darrick “Bozzy” Kelly (guitar/backup vocals) was slated to have a jammed-packed year.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise turned to social media late Tuesday night (May 24) to pull out of their 2023 touring schedule. The difficult decision comes shortly after a bandmate fell ill.

“Our band has come to the decision to put our health as our only priority right now. One of our members is in a medical crisis,” the group wrote on Instagram. “To make sure they have the time to get the proper treatment, we have decided to take down the entire year of shows and turn off the lights for now. We do not make this decision lightly, and we know that it will result in a lot of disappointment and concern, but we are a family, and we know that the most important thing we can do right now is to help get everyone healthy.”

The quintet, which hailed from North Carolina, did not reveal the name of the musician undergoing treatment or their diagnosis. The band has yet to confirm when they will return to the road, as their main priority is to be a support system.

“We are not going to put a timeline on our return. We have learned the hard way that treating illness during breaks in a band’s schedule isn’t always effective,” they explained. “We will return when we are sure that our dear friend and collaborator is in good health and that we can confidently and consistently show up for you the way you have always shown up for us.”

RKS continued to acknowledge their community, which has expressed devotion throughout the years. The prolific band, known for their goosebump-provoking harmonies and witty wordplay, recently wrapped up a European tour. They were expected to embark on their North American run on May 17 but had to postpone “due to illness in the band.”

“We want to acknowledge that we have the best and most passionate fans. All of us are extremely aware that many of our fans are personally impacted by our music, and we do not take this passion lightly. We see you. We hear you,” they noted. “We know how confusing it must be for you to watch RKS go from an amazing and happy tour of Europe to canceled shows six weeks later. We read every one of your posts and validate that your pain and frustrations are real.”

Before scratching the Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2023 Tour, tickets were in high demand. The group included four additional shows after selling out at multiple venues. RKS was slated to appear at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatres, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and more.

They advised ticket holders to contact their point of purchase for additional information and refunds. “We have asked our promoters and their ticketing partners to refund your ticket purchases to our headline shows,” confirmed the group. “You should be getting communication from them in the upcoming weeks.”

The “Devil Like Me” artists hope to return to the spotlight sooner than later. Until the member recovers, they will be taking a short hiatus. “We are hopeful that one day soon, Rainbow Kitten Surprise can return in full glory and pick up where we left off. We know not to take your enthusiasm for our music for granted,” they declared. “So, for now, we bid you farewell, and when we meet again soon, we hope that you will give us another chance.”

RKS recently released “Drop Stop Roll,” an alternative ballad that displays their infectious sound and superstar appeal. Their name was also on several festival lineups, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Suwannee Hulaween, and Ohana Festival. New arrangements have yet to be announced.

Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images