Jelly Roll Releases Trailer for Upcoming Documentary

Jelly Roll has arguably had the most incredible rise to fame in recent memory. Now, the multi-talented artist is ready to share his story. On Tuesday (May 23), the Nashville hitmaker released the emotional trailer for his upcoming documentary.

Jelly Roll: Save Me will chronicle the singer-songwriter’s mental health and addiction struggles. In the trailer, Jelly Roll doesn’t pull any punches when talking about his past life. “I’ve been a drug addict, I’ve been a stealer. I’m really a street kid,” he says.

The documentary will begin streaming on Hulu on May 30.

The artist has spoken openly about his troubled upbringing. He was first arrested at the age of 14 and served multiple stints in juvenile facilities. As an adult, he became involved in the drug trade. Eventually, this lifestyle caught up to him, and Jelly Roll was incarcerated on charges of drug possession and armed robbery.

However, the “Son of a Sinner” artist reveals that he began to turn his life around during his time in prison. “I came out of jail with a plan, I was going to put every piece of energy I had into music.”

Jelly Roll has used his music to speak about his struggles growing up. His honest and raw lyrics have spoken to many fans struggling with the same issues. As a result, the artist has managed to build a connection with his audience that few artists can replicate. Perhaps the most emotional section of the trailer shows Jelly Roll embracing multiple fans.

“It’s like he’s singing to us, you saved me,” says one fan. The trailer also features Jelly Roll’s wife, fellow musician Bunnie XO. She speaks on the unique relationship her husband has with his fans. “You can feel the emotion, everyone needs that moment with him,“ she says.

Since turning his life around, Jelly Roll has expressed his desire to give back to his community. Additionally, he has stated that being able to inspire his fans has been healing for him.

As the video ends, the artist reflects on the enormous changes he has made in his life. “Who would have thought I could help people?” he asks. “I needed help, you know. I still need help.”

It is likely that the documentary will be cathartic for both Jelly Roll and his legions of fans.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images