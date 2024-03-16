Rainbow Kitten Surprise Announces Tiny Music Box Tour 2024

2023 was a pretty tough year for Rainbow Kitten Surprise. The band had to cancel over 40 tour dates last year in the wake of a band member’s mental health crisis. Things were uncertain for a while, and fans of the band wondered if Rainbow Kitten Surprise was no more. However, it seems like the band has experienced a creative revival with the upcoming release of their new album Love Hate Music Box. And it looks like the band is easing their way back into touring!

The upcoming Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2024 Tour will start on May 6 in Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl. The eight-date tour will end on June 1 in Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom.

A presale event for this tour will start on March 19 at 10:00 am local, and fans can learn more about how to sign up through the band’s website. General on-sale starts on March 22 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Also, the band has partnered with nonprofit PLUS1 so that every dollar in sales for this tour will be donated towards “supporting organizations delivering mental health treatment and access to care.”

Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2024 Tour

May 6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

May 9 – New York City, NY – Webster Hall

May 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

May 14 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

May 24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 31 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

June 1 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

Photo by David A. Smith

