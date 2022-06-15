Foo Fighters Tap Liam Gallagher, Brian May, and Chrissie Hynde for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London

In the latest ode to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters have announced a list of special guests slated to perform a tribute concert in London this September. At the top of the billing are Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, and Brian May.

Elsewhere on the line-up is Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass, and Hawkins’ Chevy Metal bandmates. Comedian Dave Chapelle will also be on hand for a special appearance while more guests will be announced soon.

The band also announced that proceeds from the London show will “benefit charities in the U.K. chosen by the Hawkins family” with more details also being announced soon.

The show will mark the first time the Foos have taken the stage since Hawkins’ death on March 25 at the age of 50. The legendary rock outfit promptly canceled their ongoing south America tour in light of their drummer’s tragic passing.

The London tribute concert is the first of two shows and will be held on September 3 at Wembley Stadium. The Foos will also play a second show on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that will similarly have a yet-to-be-announced, star-studded line-up. Tickets for both gigs will go on sale on June 17 via the Foo Fighters’ website.

