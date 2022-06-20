For Father’s Day, Molly Tuttle Performs “Grass Valley” with Her Dad Jack Tuttle

To celebrate Father’s Day, skilled guitar player Molly Tuttle released a live performance video of herself performing her song “Grass Valley” with her father, Jack Tuttle.

The song is from Tuttle’s most recent LP release, Crooked Tree. The song, which fans can check out below, is about going to the annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival with her dad in California.

Said Molly, “My dad took me to the Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival in Grass Valley, California when I was 10 years old and it changed my life. It was my first time going to a music festival and the songs that I heard on stage and jammed in the campground stuck with me for years to come. When I was writing the songs for Crooked Tree I kept going back to those earliest musical memories. I decided to close my album with a song about Grass Valley to give context to the music that I make now. I hope you enjoy this special version of “Grass Valley” that I filmed with my dad! Happy Father’s Day weekend!”

Added Tuttle, who was raised in Northern California and later moved to Nashville, about her recent bluegrass album, Crooked Tree, “I always knew I wanted to make a bluegrass record someday. Once I started writing, everything flowed so easily: sometimes I felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one’s heard before, but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that’s been passed down through generations in my family. I found a way to do that while writing songs that feel true to who I am, and it really helped me to grow as a songwriter.”

Check out the performance and Tuttle’s upcoming summer tour dates here below.

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 23—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair

June 24—Greenfield, MA—Green River Festival

June 25—Katonah, NY—Caramoor American Roots Music Festival

June 26—Mount Salon, VA—Red Wing Roots Music Festival

June 27—Alexandria, VA—Birchmere

July 2-3—Quincy, CA—High Sierra Music Festival

July 10—San Francisco, CA—Stern Grove Festival

July 11—Reno, NV—Artown Monday Night Music Series at Bartley Ranch Regional Park

July 12—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Center

July 13—Saratoga, CA—Mountain Winery

July 16—Vancouver, BC—Vancouver Folk Music Festival

July 18—Seattle, WA—Woodland Park Zoo

July 20—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 21—Bozeman, MT—The Elm

July 24—North Plains, OR—Northwest String Summit

August 6—Del Norte, CO—Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival

August 12—Torrey, UT—For Desolation Festival 2022

August 25—Fayetteville, AR—Fayetteville Roots 2022

August 28—Bridgeview, IL—Sacred Rose

September 1—Richmond, VA—Maymont

September 2—Mill Spring, NC—Earl Scruggs Music Festival

September 3—Galax, VA—The Blue Ridge Music Center

September 11—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

September 14—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest

September 17—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 23—Winona, MN—Boats and Bluegrass Festival

September 25—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Festival

October 29—Live Oak, FL—Suwanee Hulaween

November 12—Highlands, NC—Highlands Food & Wine Festival

Courtesy Sacks & CO