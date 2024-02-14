2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Lineup to Include Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Many More

The 24th annual Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is set to take place in Oak Hill, New York this summer. Festival organizers revealed the initial lineup today. The five-day event will feature bluegrass greats, newgrass newcomers, and roots music from across the United States.

This year, the lineup will include Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Del McCoury Band, Scythian, Sister Said, and many more. Dry Branch Fire Squad will once again host the festival. They deliver top-notch entertainment and storytelling throughout the duration of the festival. Additionally, Della Mae will be the artist in residence and will make several appearances during the festival.

Grey Fox is more than a bluegrass music festival. It is also a place for music lovers from across the United States and Canada to gather for good tunes and good times. The festival features several on-site activities including jam sessions, music and dance workshops, a songwriting lab, yoga, meditation, and food from a wide range of cultures to name a few. Singles, couples, and families alike will find what they’re looking for at Grey Fox.

Single-day tickets and weekend passes for the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival are on sale now. Check StubHub for secondhand tickets that come with the retailer’s FanProtect program to make sure all tickets are legitimate.

Those who buy camping passes can get into the festival grounds starting Wednesday, July 17. Camping gates open at 7 a.m. Those with day passes will be able to enter the grounds the next day. Day gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21.

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Initial Lineup

Del McCoury Band

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Steeldrivers

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Della Mae

Sister Sadie

Scythian

Charlie Parr

Brennan Leigh

Country GongBang

Hawktail

The Clements Brothers

Into the Fog

The Cross-Eyed Possum

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

Mild Goose Chase

Graduates of the American Roots Music Program at Berklee College of Music.

Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Spotify

