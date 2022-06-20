Acclaimed Young Rocker Nandi Bushell Posts Heartfelt Video of Her and Her Dad on Father’s Day

Nandi Bushell, the young rocker who has made thousands of fans by posting covers of acclaimed rock songs on Twitter and who joined supporter Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters on stage last year, posted a video on Twitter of her father teaching her how to play music for Father’s Day.

The video goes through moments during the father and daughter’s jams, showing Bushell’s growth as a musician and what the positive influence of a father can do for young aspiring artists.

Wrote Bushell on Twitter on Father’s Day, “This is how it all started. Daddy and I jamming on toy instruments. Thank you for teaching me how to Rock out and always screaming for me! Happy Fathers Day x #FathersDay“

Bushell, who is only just 12 years old today, has played on stage in front of tens of thousands of people thanks to her musicianship and relationship with Grohl, who has been a champion of hers ever since she reached out to him on social media several months ago.

Bushell was also recently tapped to perform with the Foos for the upcoming tribute shows for their fallen drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

It’s probably much too early to speculate… but could Bushell take over for Hawkins when the Foo Fighters begin to tour again, whenever that is? Could the band employ the young pre-teen as their main drummer? Who knows, but we wouldn’t be surprised given her massive talents.

And congrats to her father for taking the time to teach his daughter the values and art of rocking out.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF