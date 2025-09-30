Red Rocks Gets a Touch of Twitty as Zach Top Performs a Fan-Favorite Conway Classic

Although some claim Nashville to be a “10-year town”, Zach Top proved himself to be an exception to the rule. Since dropping his debut country album in 2024 with Cold Beer & Country Music, the singer offered a fresh take on the genre by simply embracing the past. And mixing his talents with songs like “I Never Lie”, Top received more than a few nominations at the 2025 CMA Awards. But having some time before the awards, Top recently took the stage at Red Rocks and decided to cover the classic Conway Twitty hit “Slow Hand.”

Wanting to end 2025 on a high note, Top continued to travel around the country. And at his latest stop in Morrison, Colorado, he completely took over the Red Rocks amphitheater. Knowing the cost of an average concert ticket can climb into the hundreds, he made sure fans got a fantastic show that included him performing 30 songs.

Throughout the night, Top paid his respects to stars like Shania Twain and Ricky Skaggs when he covered “Don’t Cheat In Our Hometown” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” Although adding his own style to the songs, nothing compared to “Slow Hand.” And thankfully, the special performance was shared online.

Zach Top Proves Stardom Thanks To CMA Nominations

While many consider “Slow Hand” a Twitty classic, it was originally recorded during the 1980s by the Pointer Sisters for their album Black & White. Not long after, country singer Del Reeves took the lyrics into the studio for his own version. And keeping with that trend, Twitty also released a version, which snagged the No. 1 spot on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

No matter the version or singer, “Slow Hand” became a pillar in Twitty’s legacy. And with Top shining a light on the greats who came before him, he proved that Twitty’s influence still runs strong through today’s generation of country music.

As for Top, 2025 could be a historic year for the singer. At the CMA Awards, the singer will have a chance to bring home awards for Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and New Artist of the Year. But with Top going up against names like Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Combs, you don’t want to miss the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th at 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)