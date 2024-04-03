Foreigner Extends Farewell Tour in 2024: How To Get Tickets

Foreigner has extended their farewell tour several times since it was announced last year, and it’s no surprise that they’ve added even more tour dates recently. The legendary band just announced a few more US concerts in September and October, but with a little bit of a twist. The tour extension will feature Canadian rockers Loverboy and American glam metal guitarist Lita Ford. And we’ll break down how you can get your tickets to the new dates!

The first of the new Foreigner 2024 Farewell Tour dates will be September 23 in Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Civic Center with support from Loverboy. The last of the newly announced dates will be October 9 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at Pan American Center with Loverboy.

Ready to snag those Foreigner tickets? You’ve got a few different options, fortunately. There’s currently an exclusive presale event going on over at Foreigner’s website. There are also quite a few different presale events that are live on Ticketmaster for everything from VIP packages to special offers.

General on-sale for the new dates with Loverboy and Lita Ford starts on April 5 at 10:00 am local. The presale events will likely sell out before general sale kicks off. If that’s the case, try checking Stubhub to see what’s available. We tend to recommend Stubhub for these situations, since the platform usually has last-minute tickets to sold-out shows. It’s worth a shot!

“While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere,” said Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones of the Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour.

We’d have to agree. This is going to be a killer final tour for Foreigner, so don’t miss your last chance to see them live! Get your tickets ASAP.

September 23 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center (with Loverboy)

September 25 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena (with Loverboy)

September 27 – Duluth, MN – Amsoil Arena (with Lita Ford)

September 28 – Mankato, MN – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (with Lita Ford)

October 1 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center (with Loverboy)

October 2 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater (with Loverboy)

October 4 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater (with Loverboy)

October 5 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater (with Loverboy)

October 8 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Event Center (with Loverboy)

October 9 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center (with Loverboy)

