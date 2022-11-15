Foreigner Announces 2023 Farewell Tour

British-American rock band Foreigner closes a chapter with the announcement of The Historic Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy. The string of 2023 dates kicks off on July 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, November 18 here.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like the First Time,’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour,” founding member Mick Jones said in a statement. “We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

The band, which is known for hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and more, also is set to continue its long-term initiative with the Grammy Museum Foundation. Throughout the trek, the band will invite choirs to open the shows with a live a cappella performance of classic rock songs.

Foreigner will join radio partners across the country to create a contest for local choirs to win donations to their music programs. One winning choir will be selected at each show, and that choir will receive a grand prize for new musical equipment. More details are available via foreignerchoirs.com.

“The time has come,” added lead singer Kelly Hansen. “We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve.

“So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”

Foreigner’s The Historic Farewell Tour are below:

Thu July 6th Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8th West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9th Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11th Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14th Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18th Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19th St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21st Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22nd Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24th Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25th Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri July 28th Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 29th Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue August 1st Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed August 2nd Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri August 4th Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat August 5th Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue August 8th Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed August 9th Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri August 11th Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat August 12th Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon August 14th Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed August 16th Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri August 18th Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun August 20th Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon August 21st Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Wed August 23rd Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Thu August 24th Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds August 30th Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri September 1st Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat September 2nd Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun September 3rd Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Photo via Vanessa Menkes PR