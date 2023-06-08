Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Michael Grimm Admitted Into ICU

Former America’s Got Talent winner Michael Grimm has been hospitalized.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer’s wife, Zolcerova Grimm, turned to social media earlier this week to give fans a health update on her husband. With tears in her eyes, she confirmed that the “You Don’t Know Me” singer has been on a ventilator in an ICU for an unknown illness.

“It’s been an emotional ride,” said Zolcerova. “I know you all love Michael, and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we’re kind of in a situation.”

She continued to explain that the musician sought medical attention after losing mobility. Fans who have attended some of his most recent shows might have picked up on strange behavior.

“For those of you who have been out to see Michael in the last couple of months, you may have noticed that he was struggling with his health a lot,” she said. “Lacking energy and not being able to fulfill shows. We ended up taking him to the hospital, to the ER, to the doctors. Still couldn’t figure out what was going on with him.”

The worried wife declared that his health drastically declined on Memorial Day. His symptoms became red flags, and she rushed him back to the ER for evaluation.

“He was looking increasingly sickly,” she recalled. “All of a sudden, he could barely walk, couldn’t lift his head. He couldn’t respond right away to me when I would ask him things. He would be really fuzzy.”

She initially thought the musician was “having a stroke.” Luckily, he wasn’t going into cardiac arrest, but his blood pressure was “skyrocketing.”

When Grimm entered the ICU, he was “heavily” sedated and was placed on a ventilator. Despite the near-death scare, she pointed out that he’s officially “breathing on his own.”

“The good news is that the doctors were finally able to remove the ventilator today,” she uttered, giving off a sense of relief. “He is breathing on his own. So, he’s doing good. However, due to the last week, his body went through a lot. And they do still have him sedated so that he doesn’t seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure.”

Due to his current bill of health, several of his scheduled shows have been canceled. She asked fans to “be patient” as he regains his strength and undergoes vocal cord surgery.

“I’m asking all the fans to be patient, please. Keep Michael in their prayers, in their minds, and their hearts,” she pleaded. “No need to panic. He has a great team of doctors and nurses working around the clock to figure all this out and get him back to full health.”

Grimm became the champion of the fifth season of AGT in 2010. Following the win – he released his self-titled debut album in 2011, which was propelled into the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart. He has dropped several records since – Grimm (2015), Grimm Fairy Tale (2019), and most recently, The Red Album (2022).

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images