Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Struggles with Body Image: “It’s Been Tough” 

Bebe Rexha is sharing her journey with polycystic ovary syndrome [PCOS], to make other women struggling with the medical condition feel less alone.

The “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer recently appeared on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, and discussed her recent diagnosis with PCOS. She also opened up about her struggles with body image.

“I definitely struggle with my weight, and I struggle with the way that I look, and it’s been tough for me,” Rexha told King. “I just found out recently that have PCOS, and a lot of women have it. And a lot of women have it and don’t know.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, PCOS affects hormones in women during the reproductive years. The cause of PCOS remains unknown, but early detection is critical and can prevent type 2 diabetes, infertility, cancer, etc. The disorder affects up to 8% of reproductive-age females.

The singer declared that she has struggled with weight gain since discovering her diagnosis, which is one of the leading symptoms.

Despite her constant battle with PCOS, Rexha continued to stress the unrealistic beauty standards within the entertainment industry. She recalled a toxic comment that was made when she officially inked a record deal.

“It’s tough,” she said. “I think for me, I’ve been definitely struggling with my weight, and I’ve been struggling with food forever. I remember starting out and getting my first record deal. They kind of put it in my head and they said to me when I first got signed, ‘Are you ready to get into boot camp shape? Because you need to lose 20 pounds in order to do this career. You have to lose weight.'”

Since then, she has made it a priority to surround herself with supportive and positive people.

“It’s important who you keep around you,” she uttered.

The singer/songwriter told Women’s Health that she works with celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins, the fitness instructor who also trains closely with P!nk. When it comes to a workout routine, they change it up daily.

“One day, we’ll do yoga; one day we’ll do Pilates. We can run one day or box, which is my favorite. When I go to different places, I’ll try to run or go to the gym—or I’ll take cycling classes or boxing classes wherever I am,” she shared. “I deal with my anxiety by working out. I can get out my aggression or anything I’m feeling I just want to get rid of. I also see my therapist. It’s very helpful to talk to somebody.”

I’ve always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

In early April, she turned to Twitter to address her weight loss journey and to clap back at internet trolls, after her body was trending on TikTok.

Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what. pic.twitter.com/EGkGybhcRY — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what,” Rexha wrote alongside a screenshot of the search box.

Rexha recently dropped her third studio album Bebe, which includes collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, and David Guetta. The songstress is slated to embark on her nationwide headlining tour on May 31 in Phoenix, Arizona.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)