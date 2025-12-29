Former J. Geils Band Frontman Peter Wolf Extends 2026 Solo Tour into April; Sends Out Musical Holiday Message to Fans

When Peter Wolf announced his first tour dates since 2024 earlier in December, the founding J. Geils Band frontman also promised he would be announcing more shows soon, including performances in “two major cities.” Now, the 79-year-old singer has followed through on that promise.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wolf has confirmed five new concerts, all taking place in April, after initially announcing six gigs in February and March. The new shows are scheduled for April 2 in New York City; April 3 in Old Saybrook, Connecticut; April 17 in Detroit; and an April 24-25 stand in Brownfield, Maine.

[Buy Peter Wolf Concert Tickets]

According to a post on Wolf’s social media pages, tickets to all of the newly announced concerts are on sale now except for the Detroit show. Those tickets will be available starting in early 2026.

As previously reported, Peter’s first six confirmed concerts will take place on February 13 in Fall River, Massachusetts; February 14 in Norfolk, Connecticut; February 19 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; February 20 in Groton, Massachusetts; March 7 in Beverly, Massachusetts; and March 28 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Tickets for those events can be purchased now. Visit PeterWolf.com for more details. Fans also might want to check StubHub for deals on tickets.

[RELATED: Former J. Geils Band Singer Peter Wolf Announces First Tour Dates Since 2024, Promises More Shows to Come]

Wolf will be touring with his five-piece backing group, The Midnight Travelers. The group features guitarists Duke Levine and Kevin Barry, keyboardist Tom West, bassist Marty Ballou, and drummer Mark Teixeira.

Wolf’s Holiday Message to Fans

Wolf also posted a video on his social media pages featuring a musical holiday message to fans. In the clip, Peter is holding a harmonica while standing in front of a lit Christmas tree. Next to him, is Levine, who is seated while playing an acoustic guitar.

“Woo! Duke Levine and the guitar machine,” Wolf declares as Levine plays a bluesy riff. Peter then begins playing his harmonica before saying, “This is Woofa Goofa Mama Toofa, and I’d like to wish everybody a happy, healthy holiday season. Duke and the whole gang … The Midnight Travelers, we’re gonna see you out there on the highways and byways pretty soon. We’re gonna be starting out in Boston. We’re gonna work our way down to New York, over to Detroit city. We’re doing the whole thing, man! We’re gonna have ourselves nothin’ but a house party.”

Wolf proceeds to blow another harmonica riff, then starts singing “How Do You Know,” a blues-drenched original tune from his 2016 solo album, A Cure for Loneliness, Peter’s most recent studio effort to date. Wolf co-wrote the song with the late Will Jennings. Jennings, who died in 2024 at age 80, collaborated with Peter on four songs featured on A Cure for Loneliness.

Jennings co-wrote such well-known tunes as Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven,” the classic Celine Dion ballad “My Heart Will Go On,” the famous Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes duet “Up Where We Belong,” and Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” “Valerie.” “Up Where We Belong” (An Officer and a Gentleman) and “My Heart Will Go On” (Titanic) won Oscars for Best Original Song in 1982 and 1997, respectively.

February 13 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

February 14 – Norfolk, CT @ Infinity Music Hall

February 19 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

February 20 – Groton, MA @ Groton Hill Music Center

March 7 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

March 28 – East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum

April 2 – New York, NY @ City Winery*

April 3 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate*

April 17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore*

April 24 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center*

April 25 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center*

* = newly announced show.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.