Zach Bryan Teases New Songs Ahead of Next Album’s Release

Zach Bryan has new music on the way. Ahead of the Jan. 9 release of his latest LP, With Heaven On Top, Bryan took to Instagram to share snippets of songs that likely appear on the album.

His first such post came on Dec. 20, when Bryan shared a compilation video of his last year. The video included clips of the tracks that will be featured on the LP.

In total, 21 songs were mentioned in the video including several that Bryan has been teasing for a while. “In Dreams,” “Plastic Cigarette,” “Bad News,” “Santa Fe,” “Cannonball,” “Miles,” “You Can Still Come Home,” and “Ninth and Pine” were among the songs Bryan teased.

“A year of young manhood,” he captioned the clip.

Following that post, Bryan shared three more videos. In those clips, Bryan played acoustic versions of songs that are likely to appear on his LP.

“Throw us a line or two, catch us a brown or blue, get your wife a flathead dinner,” Bryan captioned one of the videos.

Alongside another clip, Bryan wrote, “Rats on tomata’s and holes in the leaves.”

Bryan captioned the final clip by writing, “She got married on the porch last June.”

Zach Bryan’s Recent Changes

2025 has been a year of big changes for Bryan. In a November Instagram post, the singer got candid about his mental health. He also revealed that he’d been sober for two months.

“In no way is this a greater than thou sentiment and I’m aware I am one of the luckiest men alive. I pray people don’t take this as me taking my blessings for granted,” Bryan wrote alongside a lengthy statement. “I wanted to share this because I feel like a lot of people go through mental struggles at times and feel alone in them, which leads plenty to suffer in silence.”

“Here’s me on mental health,” he added. “I hope it helps someone struggling to find words when they’re down on their luck.”

Shortly thereafter, Bryan announced his 2026 run of shows, With Heaven On Tour. The news was a surprise to fans, as Bryan previously said that he wouldn’t be touring again.

“Due to popular demand and some life changes as of late, we’re going on tour next year,” he captioned the tour announcement.

As for his new LP, Bryan wrote, “Really hope everyone loves it and I’m so blessed to have my band and each and every one of you.”

