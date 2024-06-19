Former NFL Star JJ Watt Thanks Luke Combs for Making Him Cry in the Gym: “Full-Blown Waterworks”

Luke Combs’ first four albums were packed with songs perfect for the gym. Hard-driving tracks like “Hurricane” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart” were ideal for a party or chest day. However, his most recent release, Fathers & Sons, saw him treading new ground. It was deeply personal, vulnerable, and emotional. In short, it’s a great album but a terrible soundtrack for a workout. Former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt learned that lesson the hard way.

Yesterday afternoon, Watt took to social media to share his experience with Combs’ new record. “Put on Luke’s new album Fathers & Sons during workout today,” he began. “Not even halfway through the warmup, full-blown waterworks,” he added.

Put on Luke’s new album Fathers & Sons during workout today.



Not even halfway thru the warmup, full blown waterworks.



Wishing my grandpa got to meet Koa, trying to savor every moment, thinking about my dad…



Hits you straight in the heart.



Thanks for making me cry @lukecombs — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 18, 2024

Instead of getting gains, Watt found himself “Wishing my grandpa got to meet Koa, trying to savor every moment, thinking about my dad.” He went on to say that the album hit him “straight in the heart.” Then, he concluded with, “Thanks for making me cry, Luke Combs.”

Watt wasn’t alone in his assessment of Fathers & Sons. His mentions were full of dads who found their eyeballs sweating after listening to the album. Combs tapped into the most touching parts of fatherhood on the album, resonating deeply with listeners in nearly every stage of life.

Luke Combs Discusses the Need to Make Fathers & Sons

After the album dropped on Friday (June 14), Luke Combs took to social media to discuss it. “I’ve been putting out music for over 10 years now. Over time, I’ve gotten a pretty good grasp on what I feel like my fans enjoy hearing. It’s scary to think about changing that, but I’ve always wanted to grow up with my fan base,” he began.

Combs went on to say that he wondered if his fans would want to hear a dozen songs about being a dad. However, fatherhood is at the center of his life and he felt the need to share that with the world. “I’ve got two boys under two, so my life is dominated by the thoughts of being there for them. I want to be their dad first and foremost,” he wrote.

“I just had to do this project, though, because being a dad to my boys has been the main thing on my mind lately,” Combs continued. “What started as a crazy idea with only a few dad songs turned into me saying we should just record all of them as my next album. I know it’s probably not what everyone expected my next album to be and I get that,” he added. “But being a dad is where life has taken me, and this album is a reflection of that in song form.”

