Luke Combs Discusses the Importance of Fatherhood and Being There for His Kids: “I Want To Be Their Dad First & Foremost”

Spending only a decade in country music, Luke Combs already holds several awards, including one of the highest honors in the genre – the Entertainer of the Year award. Knowing how to entertain fans, the country star released five studio albums, with his last, Fathers & Sons hitting shelves on June 14. Released less than 24 hours ago, the album is already gaining praise from fans. But for Combs, there is nothing more important than being there for his boys.

For any parent raising a child, they know the importance of time. While watching a child grow to become an adult can seem like an eternity, time speeds by. And not wanting to miss those precious moments of growing, Combs decided to channel his feelings in his new album. Sharing a post on social media, Combs discussed the Fathers & Sons. “I’ve got two boys under two, so my life is dominated by the thoughts of being there for them. I want to be their dad first and foremost.”

While juggling both a career in country music and fatherhood, Combs decided to combine his two loves. “I just had to do this project, though, because being a dad to my boys has been the main thing on my mind lately. I don’t want to say this is a side project because it is me and my stuff, but what started as a crazy idea with only a few dad songs turned into me saying we should just record all of them as my next album.”

Luke Combs Combines His Personal And Professional Life In New Album

Although knowing how the music industry works and the importance of making a hit record, Combs continued, “I know it’s probably not what everyone expected my next album to be and I get that; I feel the same way in this not truly feeling like my next album. But being a dad is where life has taken me, and this album is a reflection of that in song form.”

Filling the comment section with love and praise, fans shared their thoughts on the album, writing “We needed this more than you know. Makes me think of my childhood. Makes me think of my grandfather who I deeply miss. You are a father first.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)