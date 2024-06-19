Jack Blocker Unleashes a Tyler Childers Cover That Has Fans Rethinking the ‘American Idol’ Results

Jack Blocker won the hearts of American Idol viewers with his raw talent and inspiring underdog story. From needing the crew to push him through to Hollywood Week, to sailing all the way through to finale night, the Top 3 finalist is clearly on the cusp of something big. Since season 22 wrapped last month, Blocker has dropped an original track and taken the stage at CMA Fest. Recently, the 25-year-old graphic artist wowed his social media following with a cover of Tyler Childers’ “Shake the Frost.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Shoulda Won”: ‘American Idol’ Viewers Praise Jack Blocker’s Tyler Childers Cover

Tyler Childers reached deep into his Kentucky roots on “Shake the Frost.” You can practically smell the sharp, clean air as he sings, You remind me of a Sunday / Back home in ol’ Kentucky / With the church choirs just beltin’ to the pines.

Jack Blocker displayed a similar narrative knack during his stint on American Idol. Following his Top 24 performance of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow,” judge Lionel Richie called the 25-year-old graphic artist “a storyteller’s storyteller.” Even when the words aren’t his own, the song always becomes uniquely Jack Blocker.

In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday (June 18), the Richardson, Texas native sings, Well I used to ride a Mustang / And I’d run that thing on high hopes / ‘Til they raised the price of dreams so high I couldn’t pay.

Several of Blocker’s fellow American Idol finalists weighed in, including season 22 winner Abi Carter. “killing it, as usual,” wrote the 21-year-old Indio, California native.

Viewers were ecstatic to hear more of Blocker’s distinctive musical style. “Started listening and my 10 year old daughter yells across the room ‘mom, is that Jack Blocker?!” one Instagram user commented. “You have such an identifiable voice!”

Another fan commented, “JACK!!!!! shoulda won my dude.”

Jack Blocker Shares the Verse He Wrote For Katy Perry Song

Shortly after his elimination, Jack Blocker was back onstage alongside judge Katy Perry. The pair closed out Perry’s time on American Idol with a duet of her 2020 song “What Makes a Woman.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Favorite Jack Blocker Addresses His Unexpected Dynamic With Katy Perry: “Definitely Not What I Was Expecting”]

Blocker even wrote his own verse specifically for the performance. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter shared that addition in a May 21 Instagram post.

“Thanks for giving me the reins on this one @katyperry !!!!!” he wrote. “Really glad we buried the hatchet since my audition.”

Featured photo via Instagram