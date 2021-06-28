Former Skid Row Frontman and Country Artist Johnny Solinger Dies at 55

Former Skid Row singer and country artist Johnny Solinger has died. He was 55.

The news of Solinger’s death was revealed on the Official Skid Row Instagram page on June 26. “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger,” the band said in the post. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

Individually, former band members shared thoughts and remembrances of Solinger on their pages. Guitarist Dave Sabo added, “A good man with a good soul taken way to soon. Thank you Johnny for everything you gave us. God bless you and your family,” while guitarist Scott Hill said, “A true Texas gentleman. Godspeed Johnny.”

On May 8, Solinger first revealed the he was being hospitalized for liver failure on his Facebook page. “It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health,” wrote Solinger. “I have been hospitalized for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And the prognosis is not so good.”

A GoFundme page was set up for Solinger by friend Brian Lawrence to help pay for his medical costs and palliative care and raisied more than $17,000 of the initial $100,000 goal. On June 27, Lawrence posted an update from Solinger’s wife saying, “Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all. I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love.”

Solinger, who joined Skid Row in 1999, replacing original frontman Sebastian Bach, remained with the band through 2015, and performed on their 2003 albums Thickskin, Revolutions Per Minute in 2006, and Chapters 1 and 2 of the three-part United World Rebellion EP.

Throughout his career, Solinger, a Dallas native, returned to his country roots, performing with his band SOLINGER in addition to his solo career, releasing his fourth, self-titled album in 2008.