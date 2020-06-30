Frank Handy Joins Position Music as VP, Head of Administration

Position Music’s President/CEO Tyler Bacon today announced the appointment of music industry veteran Frank Handy to the position of Vice President, Head of Administration for the Los Angeles based company. In this capacity, Handy will report to Bacon and oversee copyright, royalties, licensing, A&R Administration teams, find new revenue streams and look after Position’s International interests.

With a longstanding career in music publishing, Handy has held the position of Vice President of Licensing and Copyright at SONGS Music Publishing where he oversaw SONG’s copyright functions, including synchronization licensing, mechanical licensing, contract review and sample clearances and YouTube content management. Prior to SONGS, he was Head of Creator & Publisher Relations at AllTrack Performing Rights and spent five years at Bug Music as Senior Copyright Administrator.

A lifelong musician, Handy played guitar in bands for over twenty years and graduated from the Musician’s Institute of Technology guitar program with awards. He was a national board member of the Association of Independent Publishers and has spoken on panels for The Musician’s Institute and The House of Blues Foundation.

“I am thrilled to have Frank join our executive team and oversee the administration department,” Bacon said. “His tremendous experience and true love of music is a perfect fit with how we are evolving as a company. Position Music has always been known to have a strong synch presence, but as we continue to expand, we are focusing on making the administration department, not just a support team, but also an income-generating department. We are excited about the next level of systems we are building and providing more service to our writers and artists. Frank is excellently suited to lead these pursuits.”

Adds Handy: “Over the past twenty-one years, Position has demonstrated the best in class service and an unrivaled passion for music. I am thrilled to join the Position Music team and look forward to helping them continue their incredible growth.”

About Position Music:

Position Music is an independent publisher, record label and management firm, redefining what it means to be a music company. Established in 1999 and still led by its visionary founder Tyler Bacon, today Position boasts a multinational presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters and a continually growing staff. As experts in music licensing and synchronization, the company is helping shape a new era in the industry.