Frank Ocean in Talks to Direct His First Film

Alt-hip hop performer Frank Ocean may be debuting new music soon, but he could also be making another debut.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ocean has plans to write and direct a feature-length film with the support of production companies A24 and 2AM. The singer has collaborated with A24 in the past when he wrote the forward to the Moonlight book and several of his songs were included on the soundtrack of their 2019 film Waves.

Details about the film have been few and not much else has been revealed since the project was first hinted at back in June. It was initially stated that Ocean was looking at New Mexico for a potential filming location. It was also projected that the film’s production would begin sometime this fall and wrap up in early 2023. Plot details are currently unknown, however, Philly has been thrown around as a potential working title for Ocean’s full-length directorial debut.

Ocean had a short stint in the director’s chair when he wrote and directed a 46-minute visual for his 2016 album, Endless. The black-and-white visual was livestreamed, and condensed to depict the overall construction process of the artist building a spiral staircase as his album played in the background.

Film or no film, fans have been theorizing new music from the star is on the horizon, as they look to a recent social media sweep and his schedule to headline Coachella in 2023.

Ocean referenced his new music back in July, however, nothing else has come to light about a potential album.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images