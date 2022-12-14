Frank Turner to Co-Headline Spring Tour With The Interrupters

When English folk-punk rocker Frank Turner wrapped his ambitious 50 States in 50 Days Tour in August, one would think a long respite from the road would be in order. That is not the case for Turner who recently announced a co-headlining tour of North America slated for the spring of 2023. He will be joined by the ska punk group, The Interrupters.

“After doing 50 states in 50 days last summer, I was wondering how you follow that, in terms of touring the USA,” the artist shared in a statement. “And now I know—team up with one of the best punk bands out there. I’m really excited to share a stage with The Interrupters, it feels like a meeting of minds and music. I can’t wait to hit the road.”

Kicking off in April, with a handful of dates in Canada, the tour will weave in and out of major cities across North America, coming to a close in late May. For support, Chuck Ragan, Laura Jane Grace, Bedouin Soundclash, and Kayleigh Goldsworthy will join the two headliners along the way.

“With the recent release of our fourth album, ‘In The Wild’, we are so excited to get back out on the road and celebrate live music across the U.S. and Canada with the incredibly talented Frank Turner and so many of our amazing friends,” added The Interrupters. “We are honored to have Hepcat, Laura Jane Grace, Chuck Ragan, Bedouin Soundclash, The Skints, The Bandulus, and Left Alone on select dates with us. We can’t wait to see you all! This is gonna be a party!!”

General on-sale begins Friday, Dec. 16. at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of dates below.

Apr. 25 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall *

Apr. 26 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall *

Apr. 27 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

Apr. 29 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

May 1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

May 2 — Rochester, NY @ The Montage ^

May 3 — Toronto, ON @ History *

May 5 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia de Montréal *

May 6 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

May 7 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway @

May 9 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live #

May 10 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale *

May 12 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 &

May 13 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage &

May 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

May 16 — Norfolk, VA @ NorVA %

May 17 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore %

May 19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s %

May 20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

May 21 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium %

May 23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex %



* — w/ Chuck Ragan

^ — w/ Kayleigh Goldsworthy

@ — w/ Chuck Ragan, Laura Jane Grace

# — w/ Laura Jane Grace, Kayleigh Goldsworthy

& — w/ Laura Jane Grace, Bedouin Soundclash

% — w/ Bedouin Soundclash

Photo by Ben Morse / Clarion Call Media