Greensky Bluegrass to Host Camp Greensky Festival in Iceland

Greensky Bluegrass is bringing their Camp Greensky festival to the Land of Fire and Ice. The three-day affair will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland, June 3 – June 5, 2023, at the iconic Eldborg Hall.

“In the spirit of adventure, we are taking our beloved Camp Greensky festival to Iceland this summer,” Greensky’s dobro player, Anders Beck, said in a statement. “Remember when we were kids and you or your friends went to sleep away camp? It’s like that, but with 3 nights of Greensky with Holly Bowling and opening sets by Fruition.”

He continued to detail the event, noting several after-show parties will see the band perform with several supporting acts like The Lil Smokies and Neighbor. “As you can imagine, we are super excited to share this news with you,” Beck added. “And hope that you will join us on this carefully cultivated Greensky adventure!”

A limited number of ticket packages for the festival are available. The pre-sale lottery registration is currently open, HERE.

For over two decades, the progressive bluegrass quintet has reimagined the traditional bluegrass style with a rock edge. It’s one thing to listen, it’s another to experience their incomparable sound live.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” mandolinist Paul Hoffman shared of the five-piece’s style. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

Before they embark on their Icelandic adventure this upcoming summer, the band will ring in 2023 with a 16-date Winter Tour across the U.S.

Jan. 12 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Jan. 13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Jan. 14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Jan. 15 – Utica, NY @ The Stanley

Jan. 18 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center For The Arts

Jan. 19 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre

Jan. 20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Genway

Jan. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Jan. 25 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

Jan. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Jan. 28 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Feb. 1 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

Feb. 2 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Feb. 3 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Feb. 4 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Photo by Mitch Kline/Big Hassle