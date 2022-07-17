‘Full House’ Actor Dave Coulier Discusses the Realization That Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” Was About Him

Alanis Morissette fans have long speculated that her seething 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” was inspired by her relationship with Full House actor Dave Coulier – who played Uncle Joey on the famed sitcom. The pair dated for two years after meeting in 1992.

Morissette has never said who the break-up anthem was about outright, but in a new interview with Sirius XM, Coulier has pretty much confirmed the long-held suspicion. During the interview, the actor recalled how he felt when he first heard Morissette’s iconic track.

Chatting with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on the Faction Talk channel, Coulier recalled a car ride through Detroit as he heard “You Oughta Know” for the first time.

“Here’s the story. I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on,” he began. “I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a really cool hook. And then I hear the voice and I’m like, ‘Wow, this girl can sing.’ And I had no idea that this was the record… And I’m listening to the lyrics going, ‘Ooooohh…. Oh no. I can’t be this guy.'”

He continued, “I went to the record store, bought the CD. And I went and I parked on a street and I listened to the whole record and there was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about, like, ‘Your shake is like a fish.’ I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me.’ And we’d do this dead fish handshake…I thought, ‘I think I may have really hurt this woman.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Coulier described reconnecting with Morissette and asking her what she would prefer him to say if he was ever asked about the song.

“Years later, we reconnected and she couldn’t have been sweeter. And I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?’ And she said, ‘You can say whatever you want.'”

It seems Coulier wants to leave things on a good note between him and the singer as he went on to gush about her “lovely” personality.

“I’ll tell you the kind of person [Alanis] is. When my sister Sharon was dying [of] cancer, Alanis was living in Toronto, and my sister was in Detroit. She actually drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing with my sister in the hospital. That’s the kind of human being she is. I’ve never had anything bad to say about her. She’s lovely.”

Of course, the radio DJs couldn’t let Coulier off without a little bit of undue prodding as they asked him about the infamous would she go down on you in a theater line. Coulier just laughed it off, replying “You do that popcorn cup trick one time and it backfires on you.”

Watch the full interview with Coulier below.

(Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)