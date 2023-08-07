Full Version of Viral Eurodance Parody “Planet of the Bass” Coming Next Week

Eurodance music has experienced a resurgence thanks to a viral TikTok parody titled “Planet of the Bass.” TikTok comedian Kyle Gordon shared a short clip of the late ’90s-inspired track and it very quickly began to garner traction on the platform – so much so that he plans to release a full version of the track.

The song plays on the conventions of Eurodance music – questionable English translation, hyper-pop musicality, and dance-centric lyrics. In the original clip, Gordon and fellow TikToker Audrey Trullinger play DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica respectively, baring an uncanny resemblance to an authentic Eurodance duo.

All of the dream (C’mon, c’mon!) / How does it mean? (Let’s go, everybody go!) / When the rhythm is glad (C’mon, c’mon!) / There is nothing to be sad (That’s right! Oh, that’s right!) / Danger and dance (C’mon, c’mon!) / Clapping the hands (Electric, electric!) / When we out in the space / On the planet of the bass, the pair sing in the earworm track.

In a follow-up video with influencer Mara Olney, Gordan announced that he plans to release a full version of the track on August 15. Along with the extended cut of the song Gordan (as DJ Crazy Times) has performed the track live, appeasing rooms full of Eurodance fanatics who have missed the somewhat forgotten sub-genre.

“It was incredible to see the reaction from a packed house of, presumably, Eurodance fans who all knew the words to a song from a 50-second clip that’s only been out a week,” he told NBC News after the performance.

“I might have gotten lucky with the Barbie movie coming out because [they are already talking about ] Barbie Girl’ [by Europop band Aqua], and then when they’re thinking about ‘Barbie Girl,’ they’re also thinking about Eurodance, generally,” he continued. “And so this kind of fits into the milieu and that’s obviously not something I planned.”

Though he may not have meant to, Gordon might have a real one-hit wonder situation on his hands – the exact situation he was trying to parody in the first place. Check out the original version of “Planet Of The Bass” below.

