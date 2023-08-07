Watch: Billie Eilish Brings Out Rapper Who Made Viral Song Tributing Her

In May 2022, burgeoning Philadelphia rapper Armani White changed his career overnight when he released his single “BILLIE EILISH,” which playfully alludes to world-famous singer Eilish‘s love for baggy clothes and “big T-shirts.” Sampling N.O.R.E. and Pharrell Williams’ 2002 hit “Nothin’,” the song would reach incredible heights, peaking at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning a gold certification from the RIAA, and eclipsing 250,000,000 Spotify streams.

But, even though White would earn a co-sign from the artist of the song he sampled, later releasing the “BILLIE EILISH (Legends Mix)” featuring N.O.R.E., Ludacris, and Busta Rhymes, he still was not able to get the attention of the song’s namesake. Until now, that is.

On Saturday (August 5), during her headlining set at Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Eilish paused her performance to introduce White to the crowd.

“You know that song that’s like, ‘Glock tucked, big T-shirt, Billie Eilish’?” she asked the festival attendees as “BILLIE EILISH” began to play.

After noting she had never met White up to that point, the rapper bounced onto the stage and began performing his smash hit, joined by an equally enthusiastic Eilish who danced along with him. Watch the clip below.

White’s full-circle moment in Canada comes three months after the release of his new LP Road to CASABLANCO. in May. The project includes subsequent hits of his like “BIG BET.” with New York emcee Fivio Foreign and “GOATED” with Denzel Curry, which has earned nearly 30 million Spotify streams since its release.

As for Eilish, she has seldom released music in the few couple of years, especially since her 2021 sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which sold 238,000 units in its first week at debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. However, last month, she did put out a new song and music video titled “What Was I Made For?” specifically for the Barbie film soundtrack.

Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images