Future Coaches Dan + Shay Perform “Bigger Houses” on ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Finale

Country duo Dan + Shay will be coaches on season 25 of The Voice. They’ll also make history as the show’s first coaching duo. However, tonight (December 19), they’re doing what they’re best at: rocking a massive crowd. They brought “Bigger Houses” to the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bigger Houses” is the title track from their most recent album. Dan + Shay went through trying times and nearly parted ways before going into the studio to record the album. However, when the time came to get things done, it was a very collaborative affair.

Before @DanAndShay get ready for chair turning as Coaches next season, they're giving another AMAZING performance. 🏡🙌 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/aNxG91ey3y — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2023

Shay Mooney told Variety “Making this album was a very different process than making every other album we’ve ever made. If you relate it to anything, we made it a lot like our very first record. It was just kind of two guys hanging out with their friends and talking about life and writing music that we love.”

[RELATED: Dan + Shay Join Spotify’s Billionaires Club with Justin Bieber Collaboration “10,000 Hours”]

Fans React to Dan + Shay’s Performance

The audience is ready to see Dan + Shay take over coaching duties next season. More importantly, they liked what they heard tonight. Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Okay Dan + Shay, loving this song and the lyrics,” one wrote. Another chimed in saying that they’d like to see the duo on tour with Niall Horan next summer.

One viewer is standing on the edge of a five-album-deep rabbit hole after tonight. “I always enjoy a Dan + Shay performance. I’m not sure why I haven’t gotten into their music,” they wrote.

Dan Smyers on Joining The Voice

Dan Smyers talked to Variety about joining The Voice as coaches. “At the core of it, it’s a lot of fun to be able to represent country music in that space,” he said. “Blake had always done that so well. We felt like we were well-equipped to really help people on that show,” he added.

“Helping new artists along and making them better—better people and better artists. We’ve made a lot of mistakes in our life, and have a lot of wisdom to share through those mistakes that we’re gonna be able to share with those artists,” he added.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage