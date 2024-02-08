‘The Voice’ Fans Are Buzzing as New Coaches Dan + Shay Tease Major Surprises for Season 25

Dan + Shay are the first duo to serve as coaches on NBC’s popular singing competition The Voice, and the country stars have posted a video on the show’s social media sites expressing their excitement about their new gig. The duo also teased that fans can expect some “surprises” when the next season of program premieres later this month.

“What’s up, y’all?!” Dan Smyers says at the beginning of the clip. “It’s Dan and Shay here, the very first coaches in the double chair on The Voice. We are so pumped. Season 25 of The Voice premieres February 26th.”

Dan continued, “This is gonna be big for us. We’re fired up. We’ve been fans of the show for a long time. We convinced them somehow to let us be coaches on the show, and give us a double chair.”

Shay Mooney, then piped in, saying, “Pretty solid, man. I cannot wait. Got a lot of surprises. We don’t even know what they are yet. We’re also gonna be surprised. It’s amazing, y’all. Tune in. We can’t wait.”

Dan + Shay join returning Voice coaches John Legend and Reba McEntire, as well as fellow new coach Chance the Rapper.

Fans React to Dan + Shay’s Video Message

The duo’s post inspired some of their fans, and other Voice viewers, to comment about their impending appearances on the show.

“I’m excited to watch both of you coaching, and ‘fighting’ between you two,” one fan wrote. “[Y]ou cannot possibly agree on every decision, I love fun and drama.”

Another enthused, “Am so excited for that very day to get here soon!”

A third commented, “So ready for this season. With double duty.”

However, not all fans of the show were thrilled about Dan + Shay signing on as coaches.

“Not watching this show anymore,” one fan noted, while another griped, “The show must have been desperate to find judges.”

Dan + Shay’s 2024 Tour Plans

In addition to their duties on The Voice, Dan + Shay are preparing to launch their The Heartbreak on the Map Tour. The 20-date U.S. trek kicks off February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina, and is mapped out through an April 13 show in Boston.

Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will serve as opening acts during the tour. The trek is in support of Dan + Shay’s latest studio album, Bigger Houses, which was released in September 2023.

Tickets for the concerts are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub.

The Voice premieres February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC.

