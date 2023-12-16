Dan + Shay Join Spotify’s Billionaires Club with Justin Bieber Collaboration “10,000 Hours”

Country duo Dan + Shay added another accolade to their collective resume this week. They joined Spotify’s Billionaires Club when their collaboration with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” hit 1 billion streams on the streaming platform. Relatively few songs make that list and not many of them are country songs.
Dan Smyers shared the duo’s excitement about the achievement in a statement. “A billion is a difficult number to comprehend in general, but to know that one song has been streamed over a billion times on a single platform is just incredible,” he said. Then, he added, “We’re grateful for everyone who had a hand in creating ’10,000 Hours’ and everyone who took the time to listen. Here’s to a billion more!”
Dan + Shay co-penned the song with Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jason Boyd, and Jessie Jo Dillon. They released it in October 2019 as the lead single from their 2021 album Good Things. The song debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Dan + Shay Heartbreak on the Map Tour 2024 Dates
- Thursday, February 29—Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Friday, March 1—Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
- Saturday, March 2—Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Thursday, March 7—Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
- Friday, March 8—Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
- Saturday, March 9—Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
- Thursday, March 14—Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
- Friday, March 15—Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- Saturday, March 16—Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- Wednesday, March 20—Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
- Thursday, March 21—Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- Friday, March 22—Chicago, IL @ United Center
- Thursday, April 4—Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- Friday, April 5—Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- Saturday, April 6—Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
- Sunday, April 7—Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- Thursday, April 11—Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- Friday, April 12—Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
- Saturday, April 13—Boston, MA @ TD Garden
