Dan + Shay Join Spotify’s Billionaires Club with Justin Bieber Collaboration “10,000 Hours”

Country duo Dan + Shay added another accolade to their collective resume this week. They joined Spotify’s Billionaires Club when their collaboration with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” hit 1 billion streams on the streaming platform. Relatively few songs make that list and not many of them are country songs.

Dan Smyers shared the duo’s excitement about the achievement in a statement. “A billion is a difficult number to comprehend in general, but to know that one song has been streamed over a billion times on a single platform is just incredible,” he said. Then, he added, “We’re grateful for everyone who had a hand in creating ’10,000 Hours’ and everyone who took the time to listen. Here’s to a billion more!”

Dan + Shay co-penned the song with Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jason Boyd, and Jessie Jo Dillon. They released it in October 2019 as the lead single from their 2021 album Good Things. The song debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thursday, February 29—Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, March 1—Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Saturday, March 2—Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thursday, March 7—Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

Friday, March 8—Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Saturday, March 9—Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Thursday, March 14—Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Friday, March 15—Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Saturday, March 16—Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wednesday, March 20—Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Thursday, March 21—Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Friday, March 22—Chicago, IL @ United Center

Thursday, April 4—Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Friday, April 5—Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, April 6—Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Sunday, April 7—Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Thursday, April 11—Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Friday, April 12—Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Saturday, April 13—Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp