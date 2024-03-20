From “Ruining” The Voice to “Top-Tier,” Fans Have Changed Their Tune on Dan + Shay

Season 25 of The Voice kicked off with a few major changes. The most notable difference was the addition of country-pop twosome Dan + Shay. The reality show’s first-ever coaching duo replaced two-time champ Niall Horan, who stepped away to focus on touring.

Viewers had tons of opinions on Dan + Shay, with many less than welcoming. Some viewers even accused the “Speechless” singers of “ruining” the show, whether by talking too much or simply being one of too many country acts.

“They are too over the top right out of the gate,” one user complained on X/Twitter. “They talk too much and cut everyone off.”

However, all good things take time, and if social media is any indication, Dan + Shay are slowly winning over viewers.

‘The Voice’ Viewers Are Coming Around to Coaching Duo

As this season moves from the blind auditions into the battle rounds, fans are developing an appreciation for The Voice‘s first-ever double chair occupants.

“Dan and Shay are seriously some of the best judges the voice has had you can literally hear the difference from rehearsals to performance and their pairings for these battles are TOP TIEEEERRRR,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

Another user agreed: “I’ve become a Dan and Shay fan because of The Voice.”

One user credited the duo for rekindling their love for the reality competition show. “Back to being a sucker for @TheVoice. And it’s 100% due to @DanAndShay!!” they wrote. “They have the partnership everyone wants in life… Shay points out how Dan is best producer in world. Dan says no better vocalist than Shay. I worked a LONG day today… but am crying happy tears tonight!”

Dan + Shay Have Sweet Moment During Blind Auditions

It’s unclear exactly what turned the tides of public opinion toward Dan + Shay. But it may have something to do with this tender moment.

On a March 11 episode of The Voice, Zoe Levert landed on Team Legend after performing Little Big Town’s “Better Man.” Although the double chair didn’t turn for her, the 20-year-old college student took the opportunity to tell the GRAMMY winners how much she loved their music.

Zoe introduced her fiance, Ryan. The couple chose Dan + Shay’s “From the Ground Up” for their first dance as husband and wife.

“Bring him up!” the twosome exclaimed in unison. “Do we have a guitar here?” Dan Smyers asked.

Shay Mooney joked, “No pressure at all, but we actually have a pastor here if you guys just want to knock it out right now.”

Zoe and Ryan swayed gently as Dan + Shay serenaded them with their wedding tune.

“Now I’m gonna cry,” coach Chance the Rapper said. “That’s a great moment.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images