Garth Brooks Creates “Phone-Free Experience” for Vegas Residency

Legendary country singer Garth Brooks is cracking down on cell phones for his upcoming Las Vegas residency. The residency, which starts on May 18, will feature a very strict no-cellphone policy. On their website, Ticketmaster claims the event is a “phone-free experience.” All guests during the Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency will have to lock their phones away in a Yondr pouch. If there is an emergency, concertgoers will have to retrieve their phones before heading over to a phone-use area. Attendees will have to once again lock their phones up before being admitted back into the concert. Ticketmaster warns, “Anyone caught using a cellphone during the performance will be removed from the venue.”

Guests who are disappointed that they can’t snap their own photos with their phones at the concert will be given the option to accept “a special free gift,” which consists of several professional photos. Yondr’s website states, “In our hyperconnected world, we provide a haven to engage with what you’re doing and who you’re doing it with. In physical space and real-time.” Many other successful artists have worked with Yondr, including Alicia Keys, Adele, Beyoncé, The Lumineers, Childish Gambino, Dave Chappelle, Bob Dylan, John Mayer, Jack White, Chris Rock, and Madonna.