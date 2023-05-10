Jelly Roll Revisits Life Struggles in New Documentary Coming to Hulu

Written by John Mendelsohn

Videos by American Songwriter

A new documentary detailing the life of country rapper Jelly Roll titled Jelly Roll: Save Me is set to premiere on Hulu on May 30. The documentary is produced by ABC News Studios.The film is said to showcase Jelly Roll’s life unapologetically, including many of the hardships he has had to face. The documentary will feature interviews with the singer himself, as well as with those close to him. Jelly Roll: Save Me is executively produced by Edward Hambleton and Claire Weinraub.

[RELATED: Watch: Jelly Roll and Ernest Perform Surprise Duet of “Son of a Sinner” ]

The upcoming film will depict Jelly Roll visiting Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, the same juvenile detention center where he served time as a youth. Jelly Roll once spoke to Billboard about the experience, saying, “[It’s] where I spent the worst 18 months of my life, but it was a turning point. I found my real love for rapping here. I loved all music as a listener, but I didn’t think I could sing, but there was something about rhythmic rapping and poetry that I understood…”

While a guest on The Bobby Bones Show, the “Son Of A Sinner” singer revealed that the documentary was in production, but he may have actually said too much. Jelly Roll stated, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say… Can I blow it? I guess I will… We have partnered with ABC and we are shooting something.”

While speaking to Billboard, Jelly Roll further elaborated on his past and how he feels now as a successful artist. He said, “You couldn’t write a Cinderella story cooler than this, saying that I’ll have a headlining show at Bridgestone while I have a top 10 at country radio. I look at it like it’s my introduction party to Nashville, even though I was born here. What I think I represent is just a beacon of hope. I don’t look like the guy that you would’ve assumed would’ve made it [in the music industry] … I just feel like I represent the guy who looks at himself in the mirror every day and goes, ‘Yeah, guys like me don’t make it.’”

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT