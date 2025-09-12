Garth Brooks Set to Bring Country Power to London’s BST Hyde Park

Just last year, over 60,000 people attended BST Hyde Park to see stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter, Neil Young, and Stevie Wonder perform. Wanting to bring a little country to the stage, the organizers also welcomed Zach Bryan. That was just a sample of some of the big names who performed at the festival over the years. Barbra Streisand, Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and the Rolling Stones have all received the chance to leave their mark on the event. And when looking ahead to the 2026 lineup, it seemed that none other than Garth Brooks would headline for his first show in the UK in nearly three decades.

The last time Brooks visited the UK for a concert was back in 1998. Since that moment, the country singer released several studio albums, won the Billboard Icon Award, and was even inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. And if that wasn’t enough, he also married Trisha Yearwood back in 2005.

Garth Brooks BST Hyde Park Performance Promising To Be “Unforgettable”

Thrilled to have Brooks return to the UK for the BST Hyde Park event, the CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, Jim Kong, said, “Announcing Garth Brooks as our first BST Hyde Park headliner for 2026 is a landmark moment. He joins the line of legendary artists who have defined BST over the years.” He added, “A true global icon, Garth’s songs have connected with audiences everywhere, and his influence has paved the way for many of the country stars we celebrate today.”

Although there were more than a few months to go before Brooks takes over the Great Oak Stage, Kong promised, “His first UK performance in nearly three decades promises to be an unforgettable occasion at Hyde Park.”

For those looking to snag a ticket to BST Hyde Park, the general sale will start on Thursday, September 18th, at 10:00 a.m. BST. A pre-sale event will allow a select few to purchase their tickets a few days early on September 16th. With Brooks just a sample of the BST Hyde Park lineup, organizers hinted at “more incredible announcements soon.”

With tickets expected to vanish fast, all signs point to Brooks turning Hyde Park into the heart of country music next summer.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)