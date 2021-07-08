Fender to Release Signature Models for Kurt Cobain, J Mascis, Primal Scream, and Cory Wong

Fender has revealed a collection of signature guitar models for Kurt Cobain, Primal Scream, J Mascis, and Cory Wong.

Commemorating the 30th anniversaries of Nirvana’s debut Nevermind is Kurt Cobain’s Jag-Stang along with a Stratocaster marking 30 years of Primal Scream’s third album Screamadelica. Additional electric models, available fall 2021, include a J Mascis Telecaster and Cory Wong Stratocaster.

“As we begin the transition back to openings and look ahead to a music-filled fall and holiday season, we’re doing everything we can to provide dealers with products that will keep both new pandemic players and avid guitarists strumming throughout 2021 and beyond,” said Tammy Van Donk, Executive Vice President of Sales, Fender, in a statement.

Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang (Photo: Fender)

Marking the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind, the Jag-Stang ($1,249.99) combines Cobain Jaguar and Mustang guitars and features an alder body, a 7.25-inch radius rosewood fingerboard, vintage-style single-coil and humbucking pickups, a 24-inch short scale length, and Mustang slider switches for in- or out-of-phase tones.

Available in limited quantities November 2021, the Screamadelica 30th Anniversary Stratocaster ($1049.99) features a graphic of album cover art over the matching knobs and pickguard, medium-jumbo frets, and a modern “C”-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius pau ferro fingerboard.

Sparkling in blue, the J Mascis Telecaster ($1,349.99) is a reimagining of Dinosaur Jr. frontman’s 1958 Tele that he mainly used in the mid-’90s, and features a Road Worn maple neck, top-loader bridge and hardware, and custom J Mascis Telecaster pickups.

Screamadelica 30th Anniversary Stratocaster (Photo: Fender)

In a deeper cerulean, the Cory Wong Stratocaster is a recreation of Wong’s guitar with a transparent satin lacquer finish and scaled-down alder body with a modern “D” maple neck topped with a rosewood fingerboard. Adding some classic Strategy sounds is a set of Seymour Duncan Cory Wong Clean Machine, a push-pull pot on the second tone control, a Cory Wong hair tie for muting the vibrato’s springs, a custom neck plate, and a set of rubber strap locks.

“The needs of today’s creators and guitar players are continually evolving, especially with the rise of home recordings and as new players boom from the pandemic,” said Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President, Fender.

“To meet this new demand,” he added, “we’ve woven new specs and elements into these innovative instruments, introducing products that will ease the playing experience and inspire young, new players, but also professionals and fans of some of our most-esteemed Fender artists.”