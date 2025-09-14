Gavin Adock Says He Had To Do Right by His Fans in Response to Zach Bryan Confrontation at Born & Raised Festival

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock had a less-than-pleasant run-in. While at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, the two men had a confrontation amid their ongoing feud.

Adcock shared footage of the moment on social media. The video showed the two men arguing while separated by a fence.

“Hey, you want to fight like a man? You want to open the gate? Want me to throw a beer or something?” Bryan asked Adcock, whose response wasn’t captured.

“When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown,” Adcock wrote alongside the clip, before adding the caption, “Eat a snickers bro.”

More of the altercation was made available to fans via a video posted to Country Central’s Facebook page. In that clip, Bryan managed to scale the fence. Several people held Bryan back, while Adcock opted to keep his distance.

“He scaled a barbed wire fence … and you didn’t do s— and hid behind security … this lil clip ain’t fooling anybody,” one person commented on the clip, per Penn Live.

Adcock responded to the social media user’s comment, writing, “Had a headline show to play. Dude was an absolutely wasted. Had to do what as good for the fans. Everybody knows how that woulda ended.”

Zach Bryan hopping the fence backstage at Born & Raised Fest to confront Gavin Adcock. pic.twitter.com/SFgayifqLw — Country Central (@CountryCentral) September 14, 2025

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock’s Ongoing Feud

It’s unclear what sparked this incident between the men. However, Bryan and Adcock have been feuding as of late.

Back in July, Bryan made headlines for deciding not to meet fans after one of his shows. A 14-year-old TikTok user posted about waiting four hours to meet Bryan, only for him to drive by fans without waving hello.

“You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. [Get off my d**k],” Bryan wrote in response. “I went out and took pictures both night one and three. I had a third show the next day and it was late, needed to rest.”

Adcock was not moved by Bryan’s response, and made sure to let him know it in a comment of his own.

“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you?” Adcock questioned. “That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around.”

