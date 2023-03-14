Glendale, Arizona Changes Name to “Swift City” in Honor of Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Shows

Glendale, Arizona is changing its name to “Swift City” in honor of Taylor Swift‘s upcoming sold-out shows at the State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18. Both shows will kick off Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour, which will run through August 2023.

The temporary rebranding of the city name will begin on Friday (March 17), the first day of the tour, which will include special guests Gayle and Paramore as openers, and run through Saturday (March 18).

Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers, who declared himself “Mayor Swiftie” on Twitter, revealed the new name “Swift City” during a news conference on Monday (March 13). He used wording like “Whereas” and “I do hereby declare,” along with references to Swift’s lyrics and album, in the official proclamation.

“Whereas, Glendale is so ‘enchanted to meet her’ as she kicks off The Eras Tour at the State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18,” said Weiers, jokingly playing with Swift’s 2010 Speak Now track “Enchanted” and later with her 2008 album Fearless.

“Fans would ‘dance in a storm in their best dress, fearless,’ to see Swift,” added Weiers, “but luckily they won’t have to since, on average, Glendale has just three days of rain in March with a beautiful high temperature of 78 degrees.”

What an energy-filled press conference this morning to announce our ceremonial renaming of @GlendaleAZ to #SwiftCity for March 17-18 in honor of @taylorswift13 opening her #ErasTour at @StateFarmStdm! I learned that I have been given the nickname #MayorSwiftie by the #Swifties! pic.twitter.com/Tj9il2Tujw — Mayor Jerry Weiers (@MayorWeiers) March 13, 2023

The proclamation continued, “Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms, because the best people in life are free.”

To build upon the celebration, Glendale has set up digital billboards along the freeways and in the Westgate Entertainment District, where State Farm Stadium is located. The city of Glendale also worked with Swift’s touring team and the stadium to use her likeness on the new sign for the city.

Swift’s Eras Tour is in support of her 10th album, Midnights, which has reached multiple records on the charts, in streaming, and in sales since its release in 2022.

Swift recently became the fifth artist — joining the Beatles, Prince, Whitney Houston, and David Bowie — to ever have 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart at one time.

The Eras Tour will run through early August, and make stops in cities including Chicago, Nashville, Houston, and Los Angeles. Special guest openers include Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Gayle, Muna, and Gracie Abrams on select dates.

